Saturday's contest between the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at Allen Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 77-72 based on our computer prediction, with Kansas securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

TCU vs. Kansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: CBS

Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

TCU vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, TCU 72

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. Kansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-5.6)

Kansas (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Kansas has a 4-7-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to TCU, who is 7-6-0 ATS. The Jayhawks are 4-7-0 and the Horned Frogs are 6-7-0 in terms of hitting the over. Over the last 10 games, Kansas has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 10-0 overall. TCU has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs' +251 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 85.8 points per game (14th in college basketball) while allowing 66.5 per outing (85th in college basketball).

TCU averages 40.2 rebounds per game (49th in college basketball) while conceding 30.8 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 9.4 boards per game.

TCU makes 5.8 three-pointers per game (315th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.2 on average.

TCU has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (255th in college basketball), 3.7 fewer than the 16.2 it forces (12th in college basketball).

