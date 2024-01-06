The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) will try to build on an eight-game winning streak when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

TCU vs. Kansas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: CBS
TCU Stats Insights

  • The Horned Frogs have shot at a 49.9% clip from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
  • TCU is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.
  • The Horned Frogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 312th.
  • The Horned Frogs' 85.8 points per game are 20.5 more points than the 65.3 the Jayhawks allow.
  • TCU is 10-2 when it scores more than 65.3 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • TCU averaged 77.9 points per game at home last season, and 72.4 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs conceded 12.8 fewer points per game at home (63.5) than away (76.3).
  • TCU knocked down more 3-pointers at home (5.4 per game) than away (5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.2%) than on the road (28.5%).

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Nevada L 88-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 @ Hawaii W 65-51 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/1/2024 Texas A&M-Commerce W 77-42 Schollmaier Arena
1/6/2024 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 Oklahoma - Schollmaier Arena
1/13/2024 Houston - Schollmaier Arena

