The Kansas Jayhawks (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) face the TCU Horned Frogs (9-2, 0-0 Big 12) in a clash of Big 12 squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on CBS.

TCU vs. Kansas Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

TCU Players to Watch

Emanuel Miller: 17.3 PTS, 6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.3 PTS, 6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Jameer Nelson Jr.: 11.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Micah Peavy: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK JaKobe Coles: 11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Avery Anderson III: 9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kansas Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson: 18.3 PTS, 12.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

18.3 PTS, 12.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Kevin McCullar: 20.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

20.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK KJ Adams: 12.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Dajuan Harris: 6.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Elmarko Jackson: 5.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

TCU vs. Kansas Stat Comparison

Kansas Rank Kansas AVG TCU AVG TCU Rank 89th 79.1 Points Scored 88.5 8th 56th 65.2 Points Allowed 70.1 156th 112th 38.2 Rebounds 39.1 82nd 330th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 10.9 57th 246th 6.8 3pt Made 6.1 300th 2nd 21.4 Assists 20.3 5th 227th 12.3 Turnovers 12.2 218th

