The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to build on a six-game winning run when they host the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rebels have taken 13 games in a row.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SECN
Tennessee Stats Insights

  • This season, the Volunteers have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Rebels' opponents have made.
  • Tennessee is 8-1 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Rebels are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 74th.
  • The Volunteers average 10 more points per game (77.8) than the Rebels give up (67.8).
  • Tennessee is 9-1 when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Ole Miss Stats Insights

  • The Rebels' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).
  • This season, Ole Miss has a 12-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 37.2% from the field.
  • The Rebels are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 77th.
  • The Rebels score 13.1 more points per game (77.4) than the Volunteers give up to opponents (64.3).
  • When Ole Miss gives up fewer than 77.8 points, it is 11-0.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Tennessee performed better in home games last year, averaging 76.7 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game in away games.
  • Defensively the Volunteers played better in home games last year, allowing 53.3 points per game, compared to 63.7 on the road.
  • Tennessee drained 7.6 treys per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged away from home (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 33% when playing at home and 32.6% away from home.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ole Miss averaged 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 on the road.
  • At home, the Rebels conceded 67.5 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 73.8.
  • Beyond the arc, Ole Miss drained fewer triples on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (27.1%) than at home (30.8%) too.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 NC State W 79-70 Frost Bank Center
12/21/2023 Tarleton State W 65-46 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/2/2024 Norfolk State W 87-50 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/6/2024 Ole Miss - Thompson-Boling Arena
1/10/2024 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
1/13/2024 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Troy W 74-53 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/23/2023 Southern Miss W 89-72 Mississippi Coast Coliseum
12/31/2023 Bryant W 95-78 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/6/2024 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
1/10/2024 Florida - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/13/2024 Vanderbilt - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

