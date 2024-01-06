The Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8, 0-0 Southland) are home in Southland action versus the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

  • The Islanders are shooting 43.6% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 44.1% the Cardinals' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Texas A&M-CC has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Islanders are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 227th.
  • The Islanders score only 0.7 fewer points per game (76.9) than the Cardinals allow their opponents to score (77.6).
  • Texas A&M-CC is 5-0 when it scores more than 77.6 points.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Texas A&M-CC is scoring 89.5 points per game, 23.7 more than it is averaging away (65.8).
  • The Islanders give up 56.0 points per game at home, and 75.5 away.
  • At home, Texas A&M-CC makes 6.8 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more than it averages away (5.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (28.5%) than on the road (30.3%).

Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Texas Lutheran W 102-50 American Bank Center
12/22/2023 @ Texas L 71-55 Moody Center
12/30/2023 Schreiner W 84-61 American Bank Center
1/6/2024 @ Incarnate Word - McDermott Center
1/8/2024 Houston Christian - American Bank Center
1/13/2024 @ New Orleans - Lakefront Arena

