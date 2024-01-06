The Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8, 0-0 Southland) are home in Southland action versus the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

The Islanders are shooting 43.6% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 44.1% the Cardinals' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Texas A&M-CC has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Islanders are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 227th.

The Islanders score only 0.7 fewer points per game (76.9) than the Cardinals allow their opponents to score (77.6).

Texas A&M-CC is 5-0 when it scores more than 77.6 points.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison

At home Texas A&M-CC is scoring 89.5 points per game, 23.7 more than it is averaging away (65.8).

The Islanders give up 56.0 points per game at home, and 75.5 away.

At home, Texas A&M-CC makes 6.8 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more than it averages away (5.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (28.5%) than on the road (30.3%).

