Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8, 0-0 Southland) face a fellow Southland opponent, the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McDermott Center. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word matchup in this article.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M-CC Moneyline
|Incarnate Word Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Texas A&M-CC (-1.5)
|149.5
|-134
|+110
Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Betting Trends
- Texas A&M-CC has covered eight times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, four out of the Islanders' 11 games have gone over the point total.
- Incarnate Word is 6-4-1 ATS this year.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 11 times this season.
