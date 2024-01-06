How to Watch Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-7, 0-0 Southland) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the McNeese Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights
- The Lions are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 36.7% the Cowboys allow to opponents.
- Texas A&M-Commerce has a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.7% from the field.
- The Cowboys are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Lions sit at 319th.
- The Lions score 74.2 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 59.2 the Cowboys allow.
- Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-3 when scoring more than 59.2 points.
Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Texas A&M-Commerce has played better in home games this season, averaging 100.3 points per game, compared to 51.9 per game away from home.
- The Lions surrender 70.0 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 77.0 on the road.
- Texas A&M-Commerce is sinking 14.2 three-pointers per game with a 42.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 8.6 more threes and 22.0% points better than it is averaging away from home (5.6 threes per game, 20.7% three-point percentage).
Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|Northern Colorado
|W 101-99
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|12/18/2023
|Arlington Baptist
|W 130-53
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|1/1/2024
|@ TCU
|L 77-42
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/6/2024
|McNeese
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|1/8/2024
|@ New Orleans
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|1/13/2024
|Houston Christian
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
