The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-7, 0-0 Southland) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the McNeese Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 36.7% the Cowboys allow to opponents.

Texas A&M-Commerce has a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.7% from the field.

The Cowboys are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Lions sit at 319th.

The Lions score 74.2 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 59.2 the Cowboys allow.

Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-3 when scoring more than 59.2 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Texas A&M-Commerce has played better in home games this season, averaging 100.3 points per game, compared to 51.9 per game away from home.

The Lions surrender 70.0 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 77.0 on the road.

Texas A&M-Commerce is sinking 14.2 three-pointers per game with a 42.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 8.6 more threes and 22.0% points better than it is averaging away from home (5.6 threes per game, 20.7% three-point percentage).

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule