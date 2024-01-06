Saturday's game between the Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) and the LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) at Reed Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-67 and heavily favors Texas A&M to come out on top. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas A&M vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 77, LSU 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M vs. LSU

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M (-10.4)

Texas A&M (-10.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Texas A&M has a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to LSU, who is 5-8-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Aggies are 7-5-0 and the Tigers are 6-7-0. In the last 10 games, Texas A&M is 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall while LSU has gone 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other SEC Predictions

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies average 76.2 points per game (159th in college basketball) while allowing 66.6 per outing (85th in college basketball). They have a +124 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The 43.1 rebounds per game Texas A&M averages rank 10th in the nation, and are 11.4 more than the 31.7 its opponents grab per contest.

Texas A&M makes 1.6 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.7 (254th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.3.

The Aggies average 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (126th in college basketball), and allow 85.5 points per 100 possessions (74th in college basketball).

Texas A&M has committed 9.6 turnovers per game (31st in college basketball play), 1.7 fewer than the 11.3 it forces on average (248th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.