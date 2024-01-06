The Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) are at home in SEC play against the LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The Aggies are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the game. The point total for the matchup is set at 146.5.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas A&M -11.5 146.5

Texas A&M Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M and its opponents have combined to score more than 146.5 points in four of 12 games this season.

Texas A&M's matchups this year have an average point total of 142.8, 3.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Aggies have gone 6-6-0 ATS this season.

This season, Texas A&M has won five out of the seven games in which it has been favored.

The Aggies are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -750 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 88.2% chance of a victory for Texas A&M.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M 4 33.3% 76.2 153 66.6 135.6 141.9 LSU 5 38.5% 76.8 153 69.0 135.6 143.5

Additional Texas A&M Insights & Trends

Texas A&M compiled a 15-6-0 record against the spread in conference games last season.

The Aggies average 76.2 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 69.0 the Tigers give up.

When Texas A&M puts up more than 69.0 points, it is 6-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M 6-6-0 2-3 7-5-0 LSU 5-8-0 0-0 6-7-0

Texas A&M vs. LSU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas A&M LSU 15-1 Home Record 10-8 7-4 Away Record 0-9 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 73.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.3 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

