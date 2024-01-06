What are Texas' chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Preseason national championship odds: +3000

+3000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000

How Texas ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 0-1 20 22 90

Texas' best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on December 29, Texas beat the UNC Greensboro Spartans (No. 83 in the RPI) by a score of 72-37. The leading point-getter against UNC Greensboro was Max Abmas, who posted 20 points with six rebounds and seven assists.

Next best wins

96-85 over LSU (No. 137/RPI) on December 16

86-63 at home over Wyoming (No. 154/RPI) on November 26

79-62 at home over UT Arlington (No. 190/RPI) on January 1

77-58 at home over Texas State (No. 200/RPI) on November 30

71-55 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 206/RPI) on December 22

Texas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

Based on the RPI, Texas has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, the Longhorns have eight wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Texas faces the 170th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Longhorns have 14 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have four upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

UT's upcoming schedule features seven games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Texas' next game

Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Texas Longhorns

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Texas Longhorns Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

