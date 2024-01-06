2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas State Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
Will Texas State be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Texas State's complete tournament resume.
How Texas State ranks
|Record
|Sun Belt Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-5
|1-2
|NR
|NR
|167
Texas State's best wins
Texas State clinched its best win of the season on November 11, when it secured a 74-48 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 50), according to the RPI. In the victory over Bowling Green, Ja'Niah Henson posted a team-high 18 points. Timia Jefferson came through with 13 points.
Next best wins
- 67-58 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 120/RPI) on January 4
- 65-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 156/RPI) on November 30
- 67-61 on the road over Florida International (No. 242/RPI) on December 18
- 63-52 over Alabama A&M (No. 309/RPI) on December 20
- 66-63 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 317/RPI) on November 17
Texas State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-2
- The Bobcats have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (two).
Schedule insights
- Texas State is facing the 291st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Bobcats have 10 games left against teams over .500. They have 14 upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- Texas State's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Texas State's next game
- Matchup: Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. Texas State Bobcats
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
