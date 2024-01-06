Saturday's contest between the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) and Texas State Bobcats (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) at Strahan Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-71, with Marshall securing the victory. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on January 6.

Based on our computer prediction, Texas State is projected to cover the point spread (2.5) versus Marshall. The two sides are expected to eclipse the 141.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas State vs. Marshall Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Strahan Arena

Strahan Arena Line: Marshall -2.5

Marshall -2.5 Point Total: 141.5

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas State vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 72, Texas State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas State vs. Marshall

Pick ATS: Texas State (+2.5)



Texas State (+2.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)



Marshall is 6-7-0 against the spread, while Texas State's ATS record this season is 5-7-0. The Thundering Herd have hit the over in four games, while Bobcats games have gone over four times. The teams average 145 points per game, 3.5 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Marshall is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall while Texas State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Texas State Performance Insights

The Bobcats put up 69.1 points per game (299th in college basketball) while giving up 69.9 per outing (147th in college basketball). They have a -10 scoring differential.

Texas State records 35.5 rebounds per game (228th in college basketball), compared to the 34.7 of its opponents.

Texas State makes 4.6 three-pointers per game (353rd in college basketball) at a 31.8% rate (260th in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 its opponents make, shooting 29.2% from deep.

Texas State has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (185th in college basketball) while forcing 12.2 (173rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.