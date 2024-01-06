Texas State vs. Marshall Predictions, BetMGM Promo Codes, & Picks: Spread, Total - January 6
Saturday's contest between the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) and Texas State Bobcats (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) at Strahan Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-71, with Marshall securing the victory. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on January 6.
Based on our computer prediction, Texas State is projected to cover the point spread (2.5) versus Marshall. The two sides are expected to eclipse the 141.5 over/under.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas State vs. Marshall Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: San Marcos, Texas
- Venue: Strahan Arena
- Line: Marshall -2.5
- Point Total: 141.5
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Texas State vs. Marshall Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marshall 72, Texas State 71
Spread & Total Prediction for Texas State vs. Marshall
- Pick ATS: Texas State (+2.5)
- Pick OU: Over (141.5)
Marshall is 6-7-0 against the spread, while Texas State's ATS record this season is 5-7-0. The Thundering Herd have hit the over in four games, while Bobcats games have gone over four times. The teams average 145 points per game, 3.5 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Marshall is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall while Texas State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Other Sun Belt Predictions
- James Madison vs Southern Miss
- James Madison vs Southern Miss
- Old Dominion vs Arkansas State
- Old Dominion vs Arkansas State
- Georgia Southern vs UL Monroe
- Georgia Southern vs UL Monroe
- Georgia State vs South Alabama
- Georgia State vs South Alabama
- Appalachian State vs Troy
- Appalachian State vs Troy
- Coastal Carolina vs Louisiana
- Coastal Carolina vs Louisiana
Texas State Performance Insights
- The Bobcats put up 69.1 points per game (299th in college basketball) while giving up 69.9 per outing (147th in college basketball). They have a -10 scoring differential.
- Texas State records 35.5 rebounds per game (228th in college basketball), compared to the 34.7 of its opponents.
- Texas State makes 4.6 three-pointers per game (353rd in college basketball) at a 31.8% rate (260th in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 its opponents make, shooting 29.2% from deep.
- Texas State has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (185th in college basketball) while forcing 12.2 (173rd in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.