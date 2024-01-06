The Texas State Bobcats' (10-4) Sun Belt schedule includes Saturday's matchup with the Georgia State Panthers (7-5) at Georgia State Convocation Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.

Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas State vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bobcats score an average of 68.7 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 66 the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • Texas State is 7-1 when it scores more than 66 points.
  • Georgia State's record is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 68.7 points.
  • The Panthers score 14.7 more points per game (72.8) than the Bobcats allow (58.1).
  • Georgia State is 7-4 when scoring more than 58.1 points.
  • Texas State is 9-4 when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.
  • This season the Panthers are shooting 41.4% from the field, 2% higher than the Bobcats give up.
  • The Bobcats' 41 shooting percentage from the field is only 2.5 higher than the Panthers have conceded.

Texas State Leaders

  • Ja'Niah Henson: 14 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (25-for-59)
  • Jaylin Foster: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)
  • Tiffany Tullis: 7.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 45.5 FG%
  • Timia Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
  • Nicole Leff: 4.1 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

Texas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Alabama A&M W 63-52 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/30/2023 Georgia Southern L 70-69 Strahan Arena
1/4/2024 @ Appalachian State W 67-58 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
1/6/2024 @ Georgia State - Georgia State Convocation Center
1/11/2024 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena
1/13/2024 @ UL Monroe - Fant-Ewing Coliseum

