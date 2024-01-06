Saturday's game at United Supermarkets Arena has the Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-3) matching up with the Kansas Jayhawks (7-6) at 3:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 66-65 victory for Texas Tech, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Red Raiders are coming off of a 74-47 loss to Texas in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 66, Kansas 65

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Tech Schedule Analysis

Against the Santa Clara Broncos, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Red Raiders notched their best win of the season on November 25, a 61-56 victory.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Texas Tech is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

The Red Raiders have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (three).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Texas Tech is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.

Texas Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

61-56 over Santa Clara (No. 71) on November 25

79-71 on the road over Houston (No. 96) on December 30

60-54 at home over UC Irvine (No. 117) on November 29

61-44 at home over Lamar (No. 133) on November 13

79-72 over Rutgers (No. 147) on November 24

Texas Tech Leaders

Bailey Maupin: 15.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (24-for-74)

15.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (24-for-74) Jasmine Shavers: 14.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.3 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (20-for-67)

14.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.3 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (20-for-67) Kilah Freelon: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.6 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.6 FG% Jordyn Merritt: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26) Elina Arike: 5.1 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders' +215 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.8 points per game (100th in college basketball) while giving up 57.5 per contest (62nd in college basketball).

The Red Raiders have been scoring 69.7 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 71.8 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 campaign.

