For bracketology analysis on Texas Tech and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How Texas Tech ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-3 2-1 NR NR 68

Texas Tech's best wins

When Texas Tech beat the Santa Clara Broncos, the No. 32 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 61-56 on November 25, it was its best victory of the season. Against Santa Clara, Jasmine Shavers led the team by putting up 25 points to go along with nine rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

61-44 at home over Lamar (No. 77/RPI) on November 13

73-64 at home over Kansas (No. 89/RPI) on January 6

79-71 on the road over Houston (No. 103/RPI) on December 30

60-54 at home over UC Irvine (No. 134/RPI) on November 29

63-58 at home over UTSA (No. 156/RPI) on November 20

Texas Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Texas Tech is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.

Texas Tech has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (five).

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Red Raiders are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most wins.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Texas Tech has been handed the 111th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

In terms of the Red Raiders' upcoming schedule, they have nine games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 15 contests against teams over .500.

Texas Tech has 15 games remaining this season, and six of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas Tech's next game

Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowgirls vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oklahoma State Cowgirls vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

