Saturday's contest between the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) squaring off at Moody Center has a projected final score of 72-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas Tech vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 72, Texas Tech 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Tech vs. Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-1.3)

Texas (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

Texas is 4-9-0 against the spread this season compared to Texas Tech's 6-6-0 ATS record. The Longhorns have hit the over in five games, while Red Raiders games have gone over six times. In the past 10 games, Texas has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. Texas Tech has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders are outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game, with a +176 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.0 points per game (108th in college basketball) and allow 64.5 per outing (42nd in college basketball).

Texas Tech wins the rebound battle by an average of 5.8 boards. It records 38.0 rebounds per game (118th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.2.

Texas Tech knocks down 8.9 three-pointers per game (65th in college basketball) at a 35.7% rate (94th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 per game its opponents make, at a 30.9% rate.

Texas Tech has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (101st in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than the 12.1 it forces (178th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.