Two hot squads hit the court when the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The Longhorns are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Red Raiders, who have won six in a row.

Texas Tech vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

Texas Tech Stats Insights

The Red Raiders are shooting 45.7% from the field, 6.5% higher than the 39.2% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Tech is 10-2 when it shoots better than 39.2% from the field.

The Longhorns are the rebounding team in the country, the Red Raiders rank 150th.

The Red Raiders put up 13.7 more points per game (78) than the Longhorns give up (64.3).

When it scores more than 64.3 points, Texas Tech is 10-2.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Tech put up more points at home (77.4 per game) than away (66) last season.

At home, the Red Raiders allowed 68.4 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than they allowed away (72.1).

Texas Tech made more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.3%) than on the road (33.5%).

