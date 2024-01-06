Saturday's game that pits the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at Moody Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-71 in favor of Texas. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 72, Texas Tech 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Texas Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-1.3)

Texas (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

Texas has a 4-9-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Texas Tech, who is 6-6-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Longhorns are 5-8-0 and the Red Raiders are 6-6-0. Texas is 3-7 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests, while Texas Tech has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns average 79.2 points per game (80th in college basketball) while giving up 64.3 per outing (37th in college basketball). They have a +193 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.9 points per game.

Texas ranks 111th in the country at 38.2 rebounds per game. That's 4.2 more than the 34 its opponents average.

Texas hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (184th in college basketball) at a 36.6% rate (69th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 per game its opponents make at a 31.9% rate.

The Longhorns average 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (63rd in college basketball), and give up 81.8 points per 100 possessions (28th in college basketball).

Texas has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.6 per game (163rd in college basketball play) while forcing 13 (104th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.