For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Thomas Harley a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Harley stats and insights

  • In nine of 34 games this season, Harley has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Predators this season in one game (two shots).
  • On the power play, Harley has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • Harley's shooting percentage is 16.1%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 122 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Harley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:30 Home L 5-4 OT
1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:45 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:18 Home W 8-1
12/29/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:58 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 2-1
12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:08 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 20:36 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 20:20 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:24 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 1 1 0 17:06 Home W 5-4

Stars vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

