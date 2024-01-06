If you're looking for bracketology analysis of UT Arlington and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How UT Arlington ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 1-3 NR NR 190

UT Arlington's best wins

On November 6, UT Arlington captured its signature win of the season, a 75-71 victory over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 208) in the RPI rankings. DaJuan Gordon was the top scorer in the signature win over Oral Roberts, posting 24 points with 14 rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

86-71 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 244/RPI) on November 29

76-73 over Air Force (No. 288/RPI) on December 16

82-69 at home over Alcorn State (No. 316/RPI) on November 22

UT Arlington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), UT Arlington is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Mavericks are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

Schedule insights

UT Arlington faces the 85th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

As far as the Mavericks' upcoming schedule, they have four games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have nine contests against teams above .500.

Arlington's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

UT Arlington's next game

Matchup: UT Arlington Mavericks vs. Utah Valley Wolverines

UT Arlington Mavericks vs. Utah Valley Wolverines Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

