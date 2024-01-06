If you're looking for bracketology analysis of UT Arlington and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on UT Arlington's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UT Arlington ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 2-2 NR NR 177

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Arlington's best wins

UT Arlington notched its signature win of the season on November 25, when it beat the North Carolina A&T Aggies, who rank No. 160 in the RPI rankings, 87-76. Taliyah Clark delivered a team-high 25 points with six rebounds and one assist in the game versus N.C. A&T.

Next best wins

81-62 at home over SFA (No. 192/RPI) on January 6

69-64 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 269/RPI) on December 19

61-60 at home over New Mexico State (No. 297/RPI) on December 30

73-49 at home over Tarleton State (No. 327/RPI) on January 4

76-65 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 330/RPI) on December 16

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Arlington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-5 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

UT Arlington has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (five).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

UT Arlington faces the 100th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Of the Mavericks' 16 remaining games this year, nine are against teams with worse records, and seven are against teams with records above .500.

As far as Arlington's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

UT Arlington's next game

Matchup: Utah Valley Wolverines vs. UT Arlington Mavericks

Utah Valley Wolverines vs. UT Arlington Mavericks Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UT Arlington games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.