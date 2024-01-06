Saturday's contest that pits the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) against the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) at William R. Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 76-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SFA, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

Based on our computer prediction, SFA should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 7.5. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 145.5 over/under.

UT Arlington vs. SFA Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: William R. Johnson Coliseum

William R. Johnson Coliseum Line: SFA -7.5

SFA -7.5 Point Total: 145.5

UT Arlington vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 76, UT Arlington 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Arlington vs. SFA

Pick ATS: SFA (-7.5)



SFA (-7.5) Pick OU: Under (145.5)



SFA is 5-7-0 against the spread this season compared to UT Arlington's 9-3-0 ATS record. The 'Jacks have hit the over in seven games, while Mavericks games have gone over eight times. The teams average 151.1 points per game, 5.6 more points than this matchup's total. SFA is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests, while UT Arlington has gone 7-3 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

UT Arlington Performance Insights

The Mavericks score 72.5 points per game (248th in college basketball) and give up 73.5 (237th in college basketball) for a -14 scoring differential overall.

UT Arlington comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.9 boards. It collects 38.5 rebounds per game (94th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.6.

UT Arlington hits 8.6 three-pointers per game (82nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8 on average.

UT Arlington has lost the turnover battle by 3.2 per game, committing 14.8 (350th in college basketball) while forcing 11.6 (216th in college basketball).

