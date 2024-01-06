The UT Arlington Mavericks (3-8) face the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (7-5) in a matchup of WAC teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.

UT Arlington vs. SFA Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

UT Arlington Players to Watch

Avery Brittingham: 12.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Gia Adams: 12.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Taliyah Clark: 11.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Adela Valkova: 8.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Nya Threatt: 6.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

SFA Players to Watch

Kurstyn Harden: 16.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Destini Lombard: 10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Kyla Deck: 12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Zoe Nelson: 7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

