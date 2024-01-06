For bracketology analysis on UTEP and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How UTEP ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-0 NR NR 263

UTEP's best wins

UTEP, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 89-62 on December 30. Jane Asinde was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Southern Utah, putting up 19 points with 11 rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

62-60 at home over UMKC (No. 271/RPI) on November 11

81-72 at home over New Mexico State (No. 297/RPI) on January 6

95-88 at home over North Alabama (No. 332/RPI) on November 26

UTEP's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-5 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

The Miners have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

According to the RPI, UTEP has five losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

UTEP has been given the 131st-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Miners have 15 games left on the schedule, with six contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and six games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

In terms of UTEP's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

UTEP's next game

Matchup: UTEP Miners vs. Florida International Panthers

UTEP Miners vs. Florida International Panthers Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 2:30 PM ET Location: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

