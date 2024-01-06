The Rice Owls (6-8, 0-1 AAC) are welcoming in the UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-1 AAC) for a contest between AAC rivals at Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

UTSA vs. Rice Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center in Houston, Texas

Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UTSA Stats Insights

The Roadrunners' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than the Owls have given up to their opponents (45.2%).

UTSA has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Roadrunners are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 162nd.

The Roadrunners' 78.5 points per game are just four more points than the 74.5 the Owls give up.

When it scores more than 74.5 points, UTSA is 6-4.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 UTSA is averaging 3.8 more points per game at home (80.1) than away (76.3).

At home the Roadrunners are allowing 74.8 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than they are away (85).

UTSA makes more 3-pointers at home (10.3 per game) than on the road (9). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than on the road (34.2%).

UTSA Upcoming Schedule