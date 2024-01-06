UTSA vs. Rice January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The UTSA Roadrunners (5-7, 0-0 AAC) meet a fellow AAC opponent, the Rice Owls (6-7, 0-0 AAC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Tudor Fieldhouse. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
UTSA vs. Rice Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UTSA Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UTSA Players to Watch
- Christian Tucker: 13.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Carlton Linguard: 9.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK
- Dre Fuller Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Wyatt: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Edmonds: 7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rice Players to Watch
- Max Fiedler: 10.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Travis Evee: 16.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mekhi Mason: 12.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Keanu Dawes: 6.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Anthony Selden: 6.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UTSA vs. Rice Stat Comparison
|Rice Rank
|Rice AVG
|UTSA AVG
|UTSA Rank
|217th
|73.8
|Points Scored
|76.7
|136th
|253rd
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|78.4
|327th
|154th
|37.3
|Rebounds
|41
|37th
|163rd
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|11.2
|46th
|195th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|9.6
|35th
|132nd
|14.3
|Assists
|14.1
|144th
|165th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|11
|115th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.