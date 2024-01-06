Saturday's game between the UTSA Roadrunners (6-7) and the Wichita State Shockers (5-9) at UTSA Convocation Center has a projected final score of 68-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UTSA squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their last outing on Tuesday, the Roadrunners suffered an 82-54 loss to East Carolina.

UTSA vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 68, Wichita State 62

Other AAC Predictions

UTSA Schedule Analysis

Against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders on November 15, the Roadrunners registered their best win of the season, a 66-59 road victory.

UTSA has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (three).

UTSA 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 174) on November 15

58-55 at home over New Mexico State (No. 193) on November 10

90-66 at home over UTEP (No. 219) on December 3

70-66 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 231) on November 18

63-56 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 299) on November 25

UTSA Leaders

Kyra White: 10.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 30.7 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (18-for-65)

10.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 30.7 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (18-for-65) Elyssa Coleman: 10.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 BLK, 42.9 FG%

10.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 BLK, 42.9 FG% Sidney Love: 10.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.2 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

10.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.2 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Idara Udo: 6.5 PTS, 45.3 FG%

6.5 PTS, 45.3 FG% Aysia Proctor: 9.2 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

UTSA Performance Insights

The Roadrunners have been outscored by 2.1 points per game (scoring 62.8 points per game to rank 242nd in college basketball while allowing 64.9 per contest to rank 195th in college basketball) and have a -28 scoring differential overall.

The Roadrunners are putting up 67.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 60.8 points per contest.

UTSA is giving up 63.0 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.8 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (65.8).

