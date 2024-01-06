How to Watch Villanova vs. St. John's on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 3-0 Big East) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the St. John's Red Storm (10-4, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on FOX.
Villanova vs. St. John's Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Villanova Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 41.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Red Storm have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- Villanova is 6-0 when it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Red Storm are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 94th.
- The 73.1 points per game the Wildcats score are only 3.2 more points than the Red Storm allow (69.9).
- Villanova has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 69.9 points.
St. John's Stats Insights
- The Red Storm's 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
- St. John's is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.
- The Red Storm are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 172nd.
- The Red Storm score 16.1 more points per game (79.7) than the Wildcats allow (63.6).
- St. John's is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 73.1 points.
Villanova Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, Villanova puts up 71.0 points per game when playing at home, compared to 73.8 points per game on the road.
- In 2023-24, the Wildcats are surrendering 59.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 65.5.
- At home, Villanova is making 0.7 more threes per game (10.5) than on the road (9.8). However, it sports a worse three-point percentage at home (34.1%) compared to in away games (36.1%).
St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, St. John's scored 77.6 points per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged away (75.6).
- The Red Storm gave up fewer points at home (70.0 per game) than away (82.8) last season.
- St. John's made more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (30.4%).
Villanova Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Creighton
|W 68-66
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/23/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 84-48
|Wintrust Arena
|1/3/2024
|Xavier
|W 66-65
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|St. John's
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/12/2024
|DePaul
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/15/2024
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
St. John's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ UConn
|L 69-65
|XL Center
|12/30/2023
|Hofstra
|W 84-79
|UBS Arena
|1/2/2024
|Butler
|W 86-70
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|Providence
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|1/13/2024
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
