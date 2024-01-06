The Dallas Stars, with Wyatt Johnston, will be on the ice Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Nashville Predators. Thinking about a bet on Johnston? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Johnston has averaged 16:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

In Johnston's 37 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Johnston has a point in 15 games this year (out of 37), including multiple points six times.

Johnston has posted an assist in a game 12 times this year in 37 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Johnston goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Johnston Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 122 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 37 Games 5 23 Points 1 10 Goals 1 13 Assists 0

