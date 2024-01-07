CeeDee Lamb versus the Washington Commanders pass defense and Emmanuel Forbes is a matchup to watch in Week 18, when the Cowboys play the Commanders at FedExField. We have stats and insights available for you below.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Commanders 245.7 15.4 1 16 15.30

CeeDee Lamb vs. Emmanuel Forbes Insights

CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense

CeeDee Lamb leads his squad with 1,651 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 122 receptions (out of 168 targets) and scored 10 touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Dallas has 4,088 (255.5 per game), the fourth-most in the league.

The Cowboys' scoring average on offense is 29.4 points per game, third-highest in the NFL.

Dallas sports one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 35.9 times per game (10th in NFL).

In the red zone, the Cowboys are airing it out more often than the rest of the league, ranking first in the NFL with 93 total red-zone pass attempts (48.9% red-zone pass rate).

Emmanuel Forbes & the Commanders' Defense

Emmanuel Forbes has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 33 tackles, two TFL, and 12 passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Washington is struggling this season, with 4,148 passing yards allowed (31st in NFL). It ranks 32nd with 35 passing touchdowns allowed.

So far this year, the Commanders are bottom-10 in points allowed, ranking 32nd in the NFL with 480 points given up (30 per game). They also rank 32nd in total yards allowed (6,172).

Washington has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to nine players this season.

The Commanders have allowed 28 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

CeeDee Lamb vs. Emmanuel Forbes Advanced Stats

CeeDee Lamb Emmanuel Forbes Rec. Targets 168 47 Def. Targets Receptions 122 12 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.5 25 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1651 33 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 103.2 3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 634 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 26 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 10 1 Interceptions

