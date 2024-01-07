In Week 18 action at FedExField, the Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb will face the Washington Commanders defense and Kendall Fuller. See below for more stats and analysis on this matchup for the Dallas receivers versus the Commanders' secondary.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Commanders 245.7 15.4 1 16 15.27

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

CeeDee Lamb vs. Kendall Fuller Insights

CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense

CeeDee Lamb's team-leading 1,651 yards as a receiver have come on 122 catches (out of 168 targets) with 10 touchdowns.

In the air, Dallas has thrown for the fourth-highest number of yards in the league at 4,088, or 255.5 per game.

The Cowboys' scoring average on offense is 29.4 points per game, third-highest in the NFL.

Dallas is airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 35.9 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Cowboys pass the ball more often than every other team in the league, throwing an NFL-high 93 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (48.9% red-zone pass rate).

Kendall Fuller & the Commanders' Defense

Kendall Fuller leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 79 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Washington's defense has struggled this season, as it ranks second-to-last in the league with 4,148 passing yards allowed (259.3 per game).

This season, the Commanders have had one of the least effective defenses in the league, ranking 32nd in the NFL by allowing 30.0 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 32nd in the NFL with 385.8 total yards allowed per contest.

Washington has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to nine players this season.

The Commanders have allowed 28 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

CeeDee Lamb vs. Kendall Fuller Advanced Stats

CeeDee Lamb Kendall Fuller Rec. Targets 168 80 Def. Targets Receptions 122 9 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.5 55 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1651 79 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 103.2 5.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 634 2.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 26 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 10 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.