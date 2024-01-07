Chris Kirk will compete in the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii at Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 4-7.

Looking to place a wager on Chris Kirk at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +10000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards Kirk Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Chris Kirk Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Kirk has finished below par on nine occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Kirk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Kirk has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

Kirk has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 22 -8 276 1 14 3 4 $4M

Other Players at The Sentry

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

The Sentry Insights and Stats

In Kirk's past three appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 two times, and his average finish has been 18th.

Kirk has made the cut in each of his last three trips to this event.

Kirk finished 24th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2016).

Plantation Course at Kapalua will play at 7,596 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 6,997.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

Plantation Course at Kapalua checks in at 7,596 yards, 290 yards longer than the average course Kirk has played in the past year (7,306 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Kirk's Last Time Out

Kirk was in the 67th percentile on par 3s at The RSM Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.96 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 46) at The RSM Classic, which landed him in the 34th percentile among all competitors.

Kirk shot better than 97% of the field at The RSM Classic on the tournament's 10 par-5 holes, averaging 4.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.57.

Kirk fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at The RSM Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at The RSM Classic, Kirk did not card a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

Kirk's nine birdies or better on the 46 par-4s at The RSM Classic were more than the field average (7.1).

In that last competition, Kirk's showing on the 46 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 3.4).

Kirk finished The RSM Classic with a birdie or better on nine of the 10 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 3.8.

The field at The RSM Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 10 par-5s, but Kirk finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.