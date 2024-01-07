The Dallas Cowboys (11-5) visit a struggling Washington Commanders (4-12) team on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField (and best bets are available). The Commanders have lost seven games in a row.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Cowboys vs. Commanders? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Cowboys vs. Commanders?

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The Cowboys are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 4.4 more points in the model than BetMGM (17.4 to 13).

The Cowboys have an 88.9% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cowboys have put together an 11-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 91.7% of those games).

Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The Commanders have entered the game as underdogs 12 times this season and won three, or 25%, of those games.

Washington has played as an underdog of +550 or more once this season and lost that game.

Who will win? The Cowboys or Commanders? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 18 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Dallas (-13)



Dallas (-13) The Cowboys have covered the spread nine times in 16 games with a set spread.

Dallas has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 13-point favorites.

The Commanders have covered the spread in a game six times this year (6-9-1).

Washington has not covered the spread (0-2) when it is at least 13-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the Cowboys vs. Commanders matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47)



Over (47) The two teams average a combined 2.3 more points per game, 49.3 (including the playoffs), than this game's total of 47 points.

The Cowboys and the Commanders have seen their opponents average a combined 2.1 more points per game than the point total of 47 set for this game.

Cowboys games with a set total have hit the over eight times this season (50%).

The Commanders have gone over in nine of their 16 games with a set total (56.2%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

CeeDee Lamb Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 97.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 16 6.6 2 103.2 10

Sam Howell Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 16 237.1 20 16.5 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.