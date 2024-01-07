The Dallas Cowboys (11-5) visit a struggling Washington Commanders (4-12) team on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField (and best bets are available). The Commanders have lost seven games in a row.

When is Cowboys vs. Commanders?

  • Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
Best Moneyline Bet

  • The Cowboys are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 4.4 more points in the model than BetMGM (17.4 to 13).
  • The Cowboys have an 88.9% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Cowboys have put together an 11-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 91.7% of those games).
  • Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.
  • The Commanders have entered the game as underdogs 12 times this season and won three, or 25%, of those games.
  • Washington has played as an underdog of +550 or more once this season and lost that game.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Dallas (-13)
    • The Cowboys have covered the spread nine times in 16 games with a set spread.
    • Dallas has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 13-point favorites.
    • The Commanders have covered the spread in a game six times this year (6-9-1).
    • Washington has not covered the spread (0-2) when it is at least 13-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (47)
    • The two teams average a combined 2.3 more points per game, 49.3 (including the playoffs), than this game's total of 47 points.
    • The Cowboys and the Commanders have seen their opponents average a combined 2.1 more points per game than the point total of 47 set for this game.
    • Cowboys games with a set total have hit the over eight times this season (50%).
    • The Commanders have gone over in nine of their 16 games with a set total (56.2%).

    CeeDee Lamb Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 97.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    16 6.6 2 103.2 10

    Sam Howell Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    16 237.1 20 16.5 5

