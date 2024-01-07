Cowboys vs. Commanders Player Props & Odds – Week 18
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Dak Prescott will lead the Dallas Cowboys into their game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.
See player props for the Cowboys' and Commanders' best players in this matchup.
Tony Pollard Touchdown Odds
- Pollard Odds to Score First TD: +440
- Pollard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +155
Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds
- Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +1100
- Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +410
More Cowboys Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Brandin Cooks
|-
|-
|40.5 (-113)
|Jake Ferguson
|-
|-
|39.5 (-113)
|CeeDee Lamb
|-
|-
|95.5 (-113)
|Tony Pollard
|-
|58.5 (-113)
|15.5 (-113)
|Dak Prescott
|278.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
|-
More Commanders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Logan Thomas
|-
|-
|23.5 (-113)
|Curtis Samuel
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
|Terry McLaurin
|-
|-
|58.5 (-113)
|Sam Howell
|213.5 (-113)
|-
|-
