The Washington Commanders (4-12) host the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField and will attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak.

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to live stream this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Cowboys Insights

This year, the Cowboys score just 0.6 fewer points per game (29.4) than the Commanders give up (30).

The Cowboys rack up just 18.5 fewer yards per game (367.3), than the Commanders give up per contest (385.8).

This season, Dallas averages 111.8 yards per game on the ground, 14.7 fewer than Washington allows per contest (126.5).

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 15 times this season, two fewer than the Commanders have forced (17).

Cowboys Away Performance

The Cowboys score 21.5 points per game away from home (7.9 fewer than overall), and concede 22.3 in away games (3.2 more than overall).

On the road, the Cowboys accumulate fewer yards (308.9 per game) than overall (367.3). They also allow more (308.6 per game) than overall (307.2).

The Cowboys pick up 103.3 rushing yards per game in away games (8.5 fewer than overall), and concede 141.1 in away games (24.8 more than overall).

The Cowboys successfully convert 42.2% of third downs in away games (5.5% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 43.1% of third downs in road games (4.8% more than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/17/2023 at Buffalo L 31-10 FOX 12/24/2023 at Miami L 22-20 FOX 12/30/2023 Detroit W 20-19 ABC/ESPN 1/7/2024 at Washington - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.