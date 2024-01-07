The Dallas Cowboys (11-5) visit a struggling Washington Commanders (4-12) team on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField. The Commanders have lost seven straight games.

The betting trends and insights for the Cowboys and Commanders can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Venue: FedExField

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 13 46.5 -900 +600

Cowboys vs. Commanders Betting Records & Stats

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas' outings this year have an average point total of 46, 0.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cowboys have compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have gone 11-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 91.7% of those games).

Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders have combined with their opponents to score more than 46.5 points in 10 of 16 games this season.

The average total for Washington's games this season is 42.7 points, 3.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Commanders have covered the spread six times over 16 games with a set spread.

The Commanders have been underdogs in 12 games this season and won three (25%) of those contests.

Washington has played as an underdog of +600 or more once this season and lost that game.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Cowboys 29.4 3 19.1 5 46 6 16 Commanders 19.9 23 30 32 42.7 10 16

Cowboys vs. Commanders Betting Insights & Trends

Cowboys

Dallas is winless against the spread and 1-2 overall over its past three contests.

In its past three games, Dallas has not hit the over.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Cowboys are scoring 38 points per game in divisional matchups, which is 5.5 more points per game than their overall season average (29.4 points per game). Their defense is surrendering fewer points in divisional games (13.6) compared to their overall season average (19.1).

The Cowboys have totaled 166 more points than their opponents this season (10.3 per game), while the Commanders have been outscored by 161 total points (10.1 per game).

Commanders

Washington has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three contests.

In the Commanders' past three games, they have gone over the total once.

Offensively, the Commanders are worse in division games (19.6 points per game) than overall (19.9). Defensively, they are also worse (32.4 points allowed per game) than overall (30).

The Cowboys have totaled 166 more points than their opponents this season (10.3 per game), while the Commanders have been outscored by 161 points (10.1 per game).

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46 45.6 46.4 Implied Team Total AVG 26.6 27.5 25.8 ATS Record 9-7-0 6-2-0 3-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-8-0 5-3-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-1 8-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-0 0-4

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 43.6 42 Implied Team Total AVG 24.8 25.9 23.9 ATS Record 6-9-1 0-6-1 6-3-0 Over/Under Record 9-7-0 4-3-0 5-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 1-2 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-9 0-4 3-5

