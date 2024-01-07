Will Dak Prescott Score a Touchdown Against the Commanders in Week 18?
Will Dak Prescott get into the end zone when the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders meet in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Prescott will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Cowboys vs Commanders Anytime TD Bets
Will Dak Prescott score a touchdown against the Commanders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)
- Prescott has 242 yards on 55 carries (15.1 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- Prescott has scored a rushing touchdown in two games this season (out of 16).
Dak Prescott Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|13
|24
|143
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|31
|38
|255
|2
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|25
|40
|249
|1
|1
|3
|24
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|28
|34
|261
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|14
|24
|153
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|21
|30
|272
|1
|0
|7
|40
|1
|Week 8
|Rams
|25
|31
|304
|4
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|29
|44
|374
|3
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|26
|35
|404
|4
|1
|2
|17
|1
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|25
|38
|189
|2
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 12
|Commanders
|22
|32
|331
|4
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|29
|41
|299
|3
|0
|7
|23
|0
|Week 14
|Eagles
|24
|39
|271
|2
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|21
|34
|134
|0
|1
|4
|27
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|20
|32
|253
|2
|0
|5
|25
|0
|Week 17
|Lions
|26
|38
|345
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
Rep Dak Prescott with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.