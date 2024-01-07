Mavericks vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
A pair of the NBA's top scorers square off when Anthony Edwards (11th, 26.5 PPG) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) visit Luka Doncic (second, 33.7 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (21-15) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSN. The Timberwolves are 2.5-point favorites. The over/under for the matchup is 229.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-2.5
|229.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas has played 25 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 229.5 points.
- The average over/under for Dallas' outings this season is 236.1, 6.6 more points than this game's total.
- Dallas is 20-16-0 ATS this year.
- The Mavericks have come away with four wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Dallas has a record of 3-5 when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Mavericks vs Timberwolves Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Mavericks Players to Watch
|Timberwolves vs Mavericks Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|9
|26.5%
|113.1
|232.2
|107.4
|224.4
|223.0
|Mavericks
|25
|69.4%
|119.1
|232.2
|117.0
|224.4
|234.4
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- Dallas has gone 5-5 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- The Mavericks have gone over the total in three of their last 10 games.
- Dallas has performed better against the spread on the road (12-7-0) than at home (8-9-0) this season.
- The Mavericks put up an average of 119.1 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 107.4 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 107.4 points, Dallas is 19-10 against the spread and 20-9 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|20-16
|4-5
|21-15
|Timberwolves
|17-17
|11-10
|18-16
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Timberwolves
|119.1
|113.1
|7
|21
|19-10
|8-3
|20-9
|11-0
|117.0
|107.4
|21
|1
|9-3
|17-10
|9-3
|24-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.