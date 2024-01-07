A pair of the NBA's top scorers square off when Anthony Edwards (11th, 26.5 PPG) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) visit Luka Doncic (second, 33.7 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (21-15) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSN. The Timberwolves are 2.5-point favorites. The over/under for the matchup is 229.5.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: BSSW and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Timberwolves -2.5 229.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

  • Dallas has played 25 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 229.5 points.
  • The average over/under for Dallas' outings this season is 236.1, 6.6 more points than this game's total.
  • Dallas is 20-16-0 ATS this year.
  • The Mavericks have come away with four wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Dallas has a record of 3-5 when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Mavericks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Timberwolves 9 26.5% 113.1 232.2 107.4 224.4 223.0
Mavericks 25 69.4% 119.1 232.2 117.0 224.4 234.4

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

  • Dallas has gone 5-5 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Mavericks have gone over the total in three of their last 10 games.
  • Dallas has performed better against the spread on the road (12-7-0) than at home (8-9-0) this season.
  • The Mavericks put up an average of 119.1 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 107.4 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 107.4 points, Dallas is 19-10 against the spread and 20-9 overall.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Mavericks and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Mavericks 20-16 4-5 21-15
Timberwolves 17-17 11-10 18-16

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Mavericks Timberwolves
119.1
Points Scored (PG)
 113.1
7
NBA Rank (PPG)
 21
19-10
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 8-3
20-9
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 11-0
117.0
Points Allowed (PG)
 107.4
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 1
9-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 17-10
9-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 24-3

