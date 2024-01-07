Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Injury Report Today - January 7
The Dallas Mavericks (21-15) have seven players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) on Sunday, January 7 at American Airlines Center, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.
In their last time out, the Mavericks won on Friday 139-103 over the Trail Blazers. Kyrie Irving put up 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Mavericks.
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Maxi Kleber
|PF
|Out
|Toe
|3.4
|4.2
|2.0
|Dereck Lively
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|8.7
|7.6
|1.3
|Grant Williams
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|8.6
|3.7
|1.7
|Luka Doncic
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|33.7
|8.3
|9.3
|Richaun Holmes
|PF
|Out
|Personal
|3.4
|3.8
|0.5
|Dante Exum
|PG
|Out
|Heel
|9.3
|2.9
|2.9
|Markieff Morris
|PF
|Out
|Illness
|2.9
|1.9
|0.8
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles)
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSN
