Player prop bet odds for Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic and others are available when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -139) 8.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: -111)

The 33.5-point over/under set for Doncic on Sunday is 0.2 lower than his season scoring average of 33.7.

He has pulled down 8.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (8.5).

Doncic averages 9.3 assists, 0.8 more than Sunday's over/under.

Doncic's four three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -161) 2.5 (Over: -161)

The 26.5 points Edwards has scored per game this season is 4.0 fewer than his prop total set for Sunday (30.5).

He has pulled down 5.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet for Sunday's game (5.5).

Edwards has averaged 5.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).

Edwards has connected on 2.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

Karl-Anthony Towns' 21.4-point scoring average is 1.1 less than Sunday's prop total.

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 9.5.

Towns has collected three assists per game, 0.5 less than Sunday's prop bet (3.5).

His 1.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his over/under on Sunday.

