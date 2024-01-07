Tim Hardaway Jr., Top Mavericks Players to Watch vs. the Timberwolves - January 7
When the Dallas Mavericks (21-15) and Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) play at American Airlines Center on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET, Tim Hardaway Jr. will be a player to watch.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSN
- Live Stream:
Mavericks' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Mavericks beat the Trail Blazers on Friday, 139-103. Their high scorer was Kyrie Irving with 24 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kyrie Irving
|24
|9
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Jaden Hardy
|19
|9
|9
|1
|0
|3
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|19
|2
|4
|1
|1
|3
Mavericks vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Hardaway puts up 17.5 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocks.
- Irving averages 22.9 points, 4.7 boards and 5.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Derrick Jones Jr. posts 10.2 points, 3.7 boards and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks.
- Jaden Hardy posts 8.1 points, 2.1 boards and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Dwight Powell posts 4.7 points, 3.6 boards and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Luka Doncic
|25.5
|5.4
|7.0
|1.1
|0.7
|3.0
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|17.9
|3.9
|2.2
|0.7
|0.1
|2.6
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|11.3
|3.9
|0.8
|1.4
|1.0
|1.2
|Jaden Hardy
|10.5
|2.9
|1.9
|0.6
|0.2
|2.2
|Dante Exum
|9.0
|2.4
|3.0
|0.7
|0.1
|0.9
