Will Michael Gallup cash his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Dallas Cowboys clash with the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Cowboys vs Commanders Anytime TD Bets

Will Michael Gallup score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Gallup has caught 34 passes on 55 targets for 418 yards and two scores, averaging 27.9 yards per game.

Gallup has had a touchdown catch in two of 15 games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Michael Gallup Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 2 1 10 0 Week 2 Jets 2 1 3 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 6 92 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 5 60 0 Week 5 @49ers 5 2 15 0 Week 6 @Chargers 10 3 24 0 Week 8 Rams 3 2 20 0 Week 9 @Eagles 3 2 19 0 Week 10 Giants 2 2 70 1 Week 11 @Panthers 5 3 31 0 Week 12 Commanders 1 1 13 0 Week 13 Seahawks 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Eagles 5 3 48 1 Week 15 @Bills 1 1 9 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 2 2 4 0

