Sunday's contest between the North Texas Eagles (11-3) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-8) at UNT Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-54 and heavily favors North Texas to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 7.

In their most recent game on Tuesday, the Eagles claimed a 74-63 win against Temple.

North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 72, Florida Atlantic 54

Other AAC Predictions

North Texas Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' signature win this season came against the Temple Owls, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 125) in our computer rankings. The Eagles secured the 74-63 win on the road on January 2.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, North Texas is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.

The Eagles have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (three).

North Texas has six wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.

North Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

74-63 on the road over Temple (No. 125) on January 2

78-55 on the road over SFA (No. 148) on November 16

73-66 at home over UAPB (No. 168) on December 6

79-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 172) on November 19

71-48 on the road over Louisiana (No. 213) on December 17

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 16.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

16.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Tommisha Lampkin: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 65.3 FG%

14.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 65.3 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 10.9 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)

10.9 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61) Desiree Wooten: 5.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.4 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

5.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.4 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Dyani Robinson: 7.5 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

North Texas Performance Insights

The Eagles have a +210 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.0 points per game. They're putting up 75.1 points per game to rank 65th in college basketball and are giving up 60.1 per contest to rank 91st in college basketball.

The Eagles average 86.2 points per game at home, compared to 68.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 17.8 points per contest.

At home, North Texas is allowing 10.4 fewer points per game (55) than on the road (65.4).

