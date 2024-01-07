How to Watch the North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The North Texas Eagles (11-3) look to extend a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-8) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic Scoring Comparison
- The Owls score only 0.9 fewer points per game (59.2) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (60.1).
- Florida Atlantic is 3-2 when it scores more than 60.1 points.
- North Texas' record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 59.2 points.
- The 75.1 points per game the Eagles put up are 13.5 more points than the Owls allow (61.6).
- When North Texas scores more than 61.6 points, it is 11-1.
- Florida Atlantic has a 5-7 record when allowing fewer than 75.1 points.
- The Eagles are making 46.3% of their shots from the field, 9.6% higher than the Owls concede to opponents (36.7%).
- The Owls make 38.4% of their shots from the field, 3.1% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.
North Texas Leaders
- Desiray Kernal: 16.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
- Tommisha Lampkin: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 65.3 FG%
- Jaaucklyn Moore: 10.9 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)
- Desiree Wooten: 5.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.4 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)
- Dyani Robinson: 7.5 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Montana State
|L 71-58
|Worthington Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Charlotte
|L 74-64
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Temple
|W 74-63
|Liacouras Center
|1/7/2024
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|1/14/2024
|Wichita State
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|1/17/2024
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.