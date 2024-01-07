The SMU Mustangs (7-6) welcome in the Rice Owls (7-5) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Rice Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rice vs. SMU Scoring Comparison

The Owls score 5.3 more points per game (69.9) than the Mustangs allow (64.6).

When it scores more than 64.6 points, Rice is 7-2.

SMU is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.9 points.

The 70.8 points per game the Mustangs average are 8.8 more points than the Owls allow (62.0).

SMU is 6-4 when scoring more than 62.0 points.

Rice has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 70.8 points.

The Mustangs shoot 45.0% from the field, 6.8% higher than the Owls allow defensively.

Rice Leaders

Dominique Ennis: 13.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (29-for-86)

13.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (29-for-86) Destiny Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.7 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.7 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Malia Fisher: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18) Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Shelby Hayes: 5.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%

