Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the SEC, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Auburn

Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 27-4

12-2 | 27-4 Odds to Win SEC: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank: 99th

99th Last Game: W 83-51 vs Arkansas

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Texas A&M

Texas A&M Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Tennessee

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 26-5

11-3 | 26-5 Odds to Win SEC: +240

+240 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: W 90-64 vs Ole Miss

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Mississippi State

@ Mississippi State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Alabama

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 23-8

9-5 | 23-8 Odds to Win SEC: +525

+525 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: W 78-75 vs Vanderbilt

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: South Carolina

South Carolina Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Kentucky

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 26-5

11-2 | 26-5 Odds to Win SEC: +375

+375 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank: 66th

66th Last Game: W 87-85 vs Florida

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Missouri

Missouri Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Florida

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 20-11

10-4 | 20-11 Odds to Win SEC: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank: 61st

61st Last Game: L 87-85 vs Kentucky

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Ole Miss

@ Ole Miss Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Mississippi State

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 20-11

11-3 | 20-11 Odds to Win SEC: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank: 103rd

103rd Last Game: L 68-62 vs South Carolina

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Tennessee

Tennessee Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Texas A&M

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 20-11

9-5 | 20-11 Odds to Win SEC: +1100

+1100 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 68-53 vs LSU

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Auburn

@ Auburn Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. South Carolina

Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 20-11

13-1 | 20-11 Odds to Win SEC: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank: 217th

217th Last Game: W 68-62 vs Mississippi State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Alabama

@ Alabama Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Georgia

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 17-14

11-3 | 17-14 Odds to Win SEC: +6000

+6000 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank: 86th

86th Last Game: W 75-68 vs Missouri

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Arkansas

Arkansas Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Ole Miss

Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 17-14

13-1 | 17-14 Odds to Win SEC: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank: 143rd

143rd Last Game: L 90-64 vs Tennessee

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Florida

Florida Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Arkansas

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 14-17

9-5 | 14-17 Odds to Win SEC: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank: 49th

49th Last Game: L 83-51 vs Auburn

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgia

@ Georgia Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

12. LSU

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 15-16

9-5 | 15-16 Odds to Win SEC: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank: 145th

145th Last Game: W 68-53 vs Texas A&M

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

13. Missouri

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 11-20

8-6 | 11-20 Odds to Win SEC: +6000

+6000 Overall Rank: 103rd

103rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 108th

108th Last Game: L 75-68 vs Georgia

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kentucky

@ Kentucky Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

14. Vanderbilt

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 5-26

5-9 | 5-26 Odds to Win SEC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 193rd

193rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 112th

112th Last Game: L 78-75 vs Alabama

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game