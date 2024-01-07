Sunday's contest at FedExForum has the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) squaring off against the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at 5:00 PM (on January 7). Our computer prediction projects a 74-70 win for Memphis, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The matchup has no line set.

SMU vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

SMU vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 74, SMU 70

Spread & Total Prediction for SMU vs. Memphis

Computer Predicted Spread: Memphis (-4.0)

Memphis (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Memphis' record against the spread so far this season is 5-7-0, and SMU's is 8-5-0. The Tigers are 8-4-0 and the Mustangs are 3-10-0 in terms of hitting the over. Over the last 10 games, Memphis has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. SMU has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 matches.

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs outscore opponents by 14.0 points per game (posting 75.6 points per game, 172nd in college basketball, and allowing 61.6 per outing, 13th in college basketball) and have a +196 scoring differential.

The 40.7 rebounds per game SMU accumulates rank 39th in college basketball, 6.1 more than the 34.6 its opponents record.

SMU makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (194th in college basketball) while shooting 35.6% from deep (95th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.7 per game at 26.1%.

SMU forces 12.5 turnovers per game (146th in college basketball) while committing 11.8 (185th in college basketball).

