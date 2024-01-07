Sunday's contest between the SMU Mustangs (7-6) and Rice Owls (7-5) at Moody Coliseum should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with SMU securing the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Mustangs won their last game 57-52 against Florida Atlantic on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SMU vs. Rice Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SMU vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 68, Rice 66

Other AAC Predictions

SMU Schedule Analysis

The Mustangs registered their signature win of the season on December 14, when they took down the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters, who rank No. 143 in our computer rankings, 69-53.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, SMU is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most defeats.

SMU has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (six).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SMU 2023-24 Best Wins

69-53 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 143) on December 14

75-44 at home over Air Force (No. 217) on December 21

78-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 244) on November 6

57-52 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 246) on January 4

69-54 at home over Nicholls (No. 284) on November 14

SMU Leaders

Tiara Young: 17.1 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

17.1 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Tamia Jones: 10.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 47.8 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)

10.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 47.8 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43) Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.6 FG%

10.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.6 FG% Reagan Bradley: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.7 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38)

8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.7 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38) Chantae Embry: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs are outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game with a +80 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.8 points per game (112th in college basketball) and give up 64.6 per outing (192nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.