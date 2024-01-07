The SMU Mustangs (7-6) welcome in the Rice Owls (7-5) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

SMU vs. Rice Scoring Comparison

The Owls' 69.9 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 64.6 the Mustangs allow to opponents.

Rice is 7-2 when it scores more than 64.6 points.

SMU is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.9 points.

The Mustangs average 70.8 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 62 the Owls give up.

When SMU totals more than 62 points, it is 6-4.

Rice has a 7-2 record when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.

The Mustangs shoot 45% from the field, 6.8% higher than the Owls concede defensively.

SMU Leaders

Tiara Young: 17.1 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

17.1 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Tamia Jones: 10.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 47.8 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)

10.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 47.8 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43) Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.6 FG%

10.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.6 FG% Reagan Bradley: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.7 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38)

8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.7 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38) Chantae Embry: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)

