How to Watch the Super Lig: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, January 7
Sivasspor versus Kayserispor is a game to watch on a Sunday Super Lig schedule that includes plenty of competitive matchups.
In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about today's Super Lig action here. Check out the links below.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Super Lig Streaming Live Today
Watch Kayserispor vs Sivasspor
Sivasspor makes the trip to play Kayserispor at Kadir Has Stadium in Kayseri.
- Game Time: 5:30 AM ET
- Favorite: Kayserispor (+105)
- Underdog: Sivasspor (+275)
- Draw: (+240)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Istanbulspor AS vs Fenerbahce Istanbul
Fenerbahce Istanbul is on the road to match up with Istanbulspor AS at Esenyurt Necmi Kadioglu Stadium.
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Fenerbahce Istanbul (-450)
- Underdog: Istanbulspor AS (+1100)
- Draw: (+600)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Galatasaray vs Konyaspor
Konyaspor travels to play Galatasaray at Nef Stadium in Istanbul.
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Galatasaray (-360)
- Underdog: Konyaspor (+900)
- Draw: (+500)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.